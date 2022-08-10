Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $27.85 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,758. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.