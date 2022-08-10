Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1,035.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

