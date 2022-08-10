Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,659 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $77,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 266,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

