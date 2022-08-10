Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.17.

Shares of CI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

