Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $273.00 to $311.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $289.22 and last traded at $287.27, with a volume of 9373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.04.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CI. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cigna Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 65.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Cigna by 9.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

