Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 73,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 526,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,531. The company has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

