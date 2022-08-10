Citigroup Cuts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $67.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 33,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after buying an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

