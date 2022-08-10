Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 464,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,318,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.