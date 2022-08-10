Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CFG stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

