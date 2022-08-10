Civilization Market Capitalization Reaches $14.98 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $886,408.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,960.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00129802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.