Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,380

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Clarkson Stock Performance

CKNHF remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

