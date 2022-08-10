Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,380

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Clarkson Stock Performance
CKNHF remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $56.94.
About Clarkson
