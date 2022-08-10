Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,809,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.