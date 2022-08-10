Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Matthew Levine Sells 7,600 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $210,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

YOU stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 585,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,617. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Clear Secure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

