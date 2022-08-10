Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.69

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $115.44, with a volume of 710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Featured Articles
