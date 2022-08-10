Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.69

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $115.44, with a volume of 710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Articles

