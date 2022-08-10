CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CLS Trading Up 2.6 %

CLI stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 213.50 ($2.58). 2,148,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.79 million and a PE ratio of 739.66. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

