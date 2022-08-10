CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

Shares of CME traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average of $219.15. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

