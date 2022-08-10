CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

CML traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 420.40 ($5.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,292. CML Microsystems has a 12 month low of GBX 332.25 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The stock has a market cap of £66.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,005.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

