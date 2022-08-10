CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 870.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,651. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

