Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in July

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

