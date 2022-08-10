Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 25,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,724. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $638.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COGT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Cogent Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.