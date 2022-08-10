Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE WMK traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. 2,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.14. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $86.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

