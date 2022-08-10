Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. 285,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,000,270. The company has a market cap of $274.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

