Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 642,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,426,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.04.

DraftKings Company Profile

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

