Coin98 Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and $20.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000219 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00076953 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

