CoinEx Token Hits One Day Volume of $501,896.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $501,896.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064184 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

