Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,410. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

