Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.0234 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $144,855.80 and approximately $787.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014773 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039823 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.