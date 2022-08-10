Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.0234 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $144,855.80 and approximately $787.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039823 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

