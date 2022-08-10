Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 179,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

