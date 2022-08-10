Commerce Bank Buys 134 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $162,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

CTAS stock traded up $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $432.00. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,819. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

