Commerce Bank Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DOV stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

