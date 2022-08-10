Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

ROK stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,412. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

