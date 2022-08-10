Commerce Bank Sells 19,390 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.43% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,767. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

