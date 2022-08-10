Commerce Bank Sells 4,265 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 118,434 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

