Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 4.6 %

CVGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 131,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,490. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

