Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 4.6 %
CVGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 131,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,490. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
