Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €12.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €12.40 ($12.65) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.16 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching €6.87 ($7.01). 4,463,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.15. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.