Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Community Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

