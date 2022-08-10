CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.43. CompoSecure shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2,352 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,592,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 5,020 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,099 shares of company stock worth $290,626. 23.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

