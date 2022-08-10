Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBR traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.97. 1,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,534. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

