Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $211.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

