Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.02. 36,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

