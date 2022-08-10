Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $32.83. Confluent shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 19,043 shares changing hands.
CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $1,042,681 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
