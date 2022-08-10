Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $32.83. Confluent shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 19,043 shares changing hands.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $1,042,681 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.