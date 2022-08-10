Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,172. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Conformis

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.



Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.



