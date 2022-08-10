Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR remained flat at $1.51 during trading on Wednesday. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Conifer has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.54 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

