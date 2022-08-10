Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down 1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 54.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.81. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

