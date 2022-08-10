Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Trading Down 4.2%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 52.52 and last traded at 53.85. Approximately 2,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 56.24.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 52.81.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

