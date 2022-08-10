Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 314,497 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 314,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,448,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in 8i Acquisition 2 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 668,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

