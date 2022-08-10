Context Capital Management LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 2.76% of Jiya Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 976,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Jiya Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JYAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.