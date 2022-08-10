Context Capital Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of OmniLit Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLIT. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,516,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth $76,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniLit Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 199,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.05.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

