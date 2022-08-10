Context Capital Management LLC Invests $3.48 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII as of its most recent SEC filing.
CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance
Shares of CFFS stock remained flat at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile
