Context Capital Management LLC Invests $3.48 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CFFS stock remained flat at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.