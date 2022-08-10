Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.18% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,988. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.